20.01.2026 13:14:00

3M Initiates 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) said, for full-year 2026, the company expects: adjusted total sales growth of approximately 4 percent, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of approximately 3 percent. Adjusted EPS is projected in the range of $8.50 to $8.70.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $577 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $728 million, or $1.33 per share, last year. Adjusted operating income margin was 21.1%, an increase of 140 basis points year-on-year. Adjusted EPS was $1.83, up 9% from a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP sales were $6.1 billion, up 2.1%, with organic sales up 0.6%. Adjusted sales were $6.0 billion, up 3.7% year-on-year with adjusted organic sales up 2.2%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, 3M shares are down 4 percent to $160.99.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

