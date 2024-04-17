|
17.04.2024 13:33:26
Abbott Laboratories Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.73 billion or $0.98 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $9.96 billion from $9.75 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.96 Bln vs. $9.75 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $4.70
