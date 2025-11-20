Abbott Laboratories Aktie

Abbott Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

20.11.2025 14:07:53

Abbott To Acquire Exact Sciences For About $23 Billion

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Exact Sciences (EXAS) in a transaction worth an enterprise value of about $23 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Exact Sciences shareholders will receive $105 per share.

Exact Sciences' portfolio includes Cologuard, a noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test; Oncotype DX, used to guide personalized breast cancer treatment decisions; Oncodetect, which identifies molecular residual disease to assess recurrence risk; and Cancerguard, a multi-cancer early detection blood test.

Abbott said the acquisition will be immediately accretive to its revenue growth and gross margin. Exact Sciences is expected to generate more than $3 billion in revenue this year, growing at a high-teens organic rate. Once the deal closes—anticipated in the second quarter of 2026—Exact Sciences will operate as a subsidiary of Abbott, boosting Abbott's total diagnostics revenue to more than $12 billion annually.

The acquisition adds a new growth vertical to Abbott's already high single-digit growth profile, gaining leadership in the fast-growing $60 billion U.S. cancer screening and precision oncology diagnostics segments, the company said in a statement.

Exact Sciences shares rose more than 17% in pre-market trading, following a 23.68% gain on Wednesday that closed the stock at $86.18, while Abbott stock declined 0.36% in pre-market trading, after closing down 2.96% at $126.15 on Wednesday.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

