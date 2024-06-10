Abbott's Lingo, Libre Rio OTC Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Gets FDA Clearance

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Monday announced FDA clearance for two new over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems - Lingo and Libre Rio.

Abbott said, these two systems are based on its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology.

Lingo is a consumer biowearable and is designed for general consumers who are looking to improve their overall health and wellness, while Libre Rio is designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes, who do not use insulin and manage diabetes through lifestyle modifications.

The Lingo system combines a biosensor that is worn on the upper arm for 14 days. Libre Rio is the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring system with a measurement range of 40-400 mg/dL.