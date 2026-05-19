Accelleron Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRSU / ISIN: CH1169360919
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19.05.2026 07:00:05
Accelleron Industries AG: Accelleron launches CHF 100 million share buyback program
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Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Accelleron launches CHF 100 million share buyback program
Baden, Switzerland, May 19, 2026 – Accelleron will launch its previously announced share buyback program with a total volume of up to CHF 100 million on May 20, 2026. The program forms part of Accelleron’s balanced and disciplined capital allocation framework.
The share buyback program will run from May 20, 2026 to May 19, 2028. Under the program, Accelleron intends to repurchase shares up to a maximum volume of CHF 100 million. Based on the closing price of the registered share on SIX Swiss Exchange on May 15, 2026, this corresponds to a maximum of 1,179,941 registered shares.
The maximum number of shares to be repurchased per trading day as well as weekly updates on the progress of the share buyback program will be published on Accelleron’s Investor Relations website: https://accelleron.com/investors/share-buyback.
As of today, Accelleron holds 459,063 treasury shares.
Shares repurchased under the program are intended to be cancelled using the capital band.
The share buyback will be executed on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has been mandated as executing bank.
-Ends-
Key dates 2026
Media resources
For more information please contact:
Media Relations
Accelleron Industries Ltd
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: Media release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accelleron Industries AG
|Bruggerstrasse 71a
|5401 Baden
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@accelleron-industries.com
|Internet:
|https://accelleron.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1169360919
|Valor:
|116936091
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2329358
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2329358 19-May-2026 CET/CEST
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