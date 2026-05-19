Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Accelleron Industries AG: Accelleron launches CHF 100 million share buyback program



19-May-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Accelleron launches CHF 100 million share buyback program

Will run from May 20, 2026 to May 19, 2028

Carried out on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange

Shares repurchased under the program are intended for cancellation using the capital band

Baden, Switzerland, May 19, 2026 – Accelleron will launch its previously announced share buyback program with a total volume of up to CHF 100 million on May 20, 2026. The program forms part of Accelleron’s balanced and disciplined capital allocation framework.

The share buyback program will run from May 20, 2026 to May 19, 2028. Under the program, Accelleron intends to repurchase shares up to a maximum volume of CHF 100 million. Based on the closing price of the registered share on SIX Swiss Exchange on May 15, 2026, this corresponds to a maximum of 1,179,941 registered shares.

The maximum number of shares to be repurchased per trading day as well as weekly updates on the progress of the share buyback program will be published on Accelleron’s Investor Relations website: https://accelleron.com/investors/share-buyback.

As of today, Accelleron holds 459,063 treasury shares.

Shares repurchased under the program are intended to be cancelled using the capital band.

The share buyback will be executed on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has been mandated as executing bank.

-Ends-



Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Exchange) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s more than 3,200 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

Key dates 2026

August 27, 2026: Half-Year Report 2026

Media resources

Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Daiber

Phone: +41 79 698 60 85

Email: investors@accelleron-industries.com

Media Relations

Nicole Wesch

Phone: +41 79 442 64 07

Email: media@accelleron-industries.com

Accelleron Industries Ltd

Bruggerstrasse 71A

5400 Baden

Schweiz

Disclaimer

This announcement includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for Accelleron's businesses. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Accelleron. There are numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Accelleron's control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this announcement and which could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its stated targets. Although Accelleron believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.