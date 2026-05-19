Accelleron Industries Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DRSU / ISIN: CH1169360919

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19.05.2026 07:00:05

Accelleron Industries AG: Accelleron launches CHF 100 million share buyback program

Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Accelleron Industries AG: Accelleron launches CHF 100 million share buyback program

19-May-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Accelleron launches CHF 100 million share buyback program

  • Will run from May 20, 2026 to May 19, 2028
  • Carried out on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange
  • Shares repurchased under the program are intended for cancellation using the capital band

Baden, Switzerland, May 19, 2026 – Accelleron will launch its previously announced share buyback program with a total volume of up to CHF 100 million on May 20, 2026. The program forms part of Accelleron’s balanced and disciplined capital allocation framework.

The share buyback program will run from May 20, 2026 to May 19, 2028. Under the program, Accelleron intends to repurchase shares up to a maximum volume of CHF 100 million. Based on the closing price of the registered share on SIX Swiss Exchange on May 15, 2026, this corresponds to a maximum of 1,179,941 registered shares.

The maximum number of shares to be repurchased per trading day as well as weekly updates on the progress of the share buyback program will be published on Accelleron’s Investor Relations website: https://accelleron.com/investors/share-buyback.

As of today, Accelleron holds 459,063 treasury shares.

Shares repurchased under the program are intended to be cancelled using the capital band.

The share buyback will be executed on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has been mandated as executing bank.

-Ends-


Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Exchange) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s more than 3,200 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

Key dates 2026
August 27, 2026: Half-Year Report 2026

Media resources
Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources

For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Daiber
Phone: +41 79 698 60 85
Email: investors@accelleron-industries.com

Media Relations
Nicole Wesch
Phone: +41 79 442 64 07
Email: media@accelleron-industries.com

Accelleron Industries Ltd
Bruggerstrasse 71A
5400 Baden
Schweiz

Disclaimer
This announcement includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for Accelleron's businesses. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Accelleron. There are numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Accelleron's control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this announcement and which could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its stated targets. Although Accelleron believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. 


Additional features:
File: Media release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Accelleron Industries AG
Bruggerstrasse 71a
5401 Baden
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@accelleron-industries.com
Internet: https://accelleron.com/
ISIN: CH1169360919
Valor: 116936091
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2329358

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2329358  19-May-2026 CET/CEST

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