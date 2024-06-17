|
Activist Investor Starboard Urges Reform At Autodesk Amid $500 Mln Stake : Report
(RTTNews) - Starboard Value, which holds a stake of about $500 million in Autodesk (ADSK), is advocating for reforms at the design-software company, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The report stated that Starboard recently engaged with Autodesk executives to address concerns regarding the company's operations, corporate governance, and its management of a recent accounting investigation that significantly impacted the stock price.
The activist investor believes Autodesk should enhance its profit margins and implement modifications to its board, according to the report.
Earlier this month, Autodesk concluded that there would be no restatement or adjustment of financial statements following the audit committee's investigation into the company's free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices.
