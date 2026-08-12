AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
12.08.2026 23:49:44
Adobe vs. Advanced Micro Devices: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often choose between established software giants and high-growth hardware manufacturers when building a long-term portfolio. Choosing between Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) involves weighing steady software cash flows against semiconductor innovation.Adobe dominates the creative software market with a recurring subscription model that provides predictable cash flow. Advanced Micro Devices designs the processors and chips that power modern data centers and artificial intelligence applications. Both companies are central players in the digital economy but operate with very different business models and risk profiles.Adobe provides software platforms for creativity and productivity through its Digital Media and Experience Cloud businesses. The company serves a global customer base of creative professionals and marketing departments within the broader market for tech stocks through direct digital sales. Following its April 2026 acquisition of Semrush, Adobe integrated new capabilities to help businesses manage their online visibility and marketing workflows across its enterprise suite.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.
|
12.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Adobe von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|226,35
|1,05%
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|417,50
|-0,08%