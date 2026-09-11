CIENA Aktie
WKN DE: A0LDA7 / ISIN: US1717793095
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11.09.2026 19:14:47
Adobe vs. Ciena: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Should you buy a software king or a networking backbone? Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) offer two distinct ways to play digital transformation. Let's see which fits your portfolio better.
Adobe dominates creative software with its subscription model, while Ciena builds the physical and digital highways that move data. Comparing them requires looking at high-margin software against hardware infrastructure growth. These two firms play essential roles in how the world creates and transmits digital content today.
Adobe is a dominant player among tech stocks, producing essential software and cloud services for creativity and productivity. The company organizes its business around major segments like Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud. Today, Adobe is heavily investing in the "Content Supply Chain" by using AI-powered tools such as Adobe Firefly to automate personalized workflows for its global enterprise clients.
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Nachrichten zu CIENA Corp.
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11.09.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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10.09.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier CIENA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in CIENA von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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08.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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08.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier CIENA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in CIENA von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|219,85
|2,54%
|CIENA Corp.
|302,90
|8,57%
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