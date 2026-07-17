AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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17.07.2026 14:45:00
Advanced Micro Devices Is Entering a New AI Growth Phase
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is pushing AI compute closer to the user, not just deeper into data centers. Its Ryzen AI, EPYC, Instinct, and ROCm strategy could give it exposure to both cloud infrastructure and local AI PCs, but execution risk remains high as Nvidia's software lead continues to shape the market.*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 7, 2026. The video was published on July 15, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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