Texas Instruments Aktie
WKN: 852654 / ISIN: US8825081040
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17.09.2026 13:45:01
Advanced Micro Devices vs. Texas Instruments: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the artificial intelligence boom matures, choosing between high-growth processors and steady analog chips requires a careful look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) as potential long-term investments.
Advanced Micro Devices focuses on high-performance computing for data centers and gaming, while Texas Instruments dominates the analog world with chips for industrial and automotive uses. While both operate in the same broad category, their business models and growth profiles offer very different opportunities for retail investors today.
Advanced Micro Devices designs processors and graphics chips for everything from laptops to massive data centers. Key partnerships include a strategic agreement with OpenAI to deploy advanced graphics units, alongside long-term deals with Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for gaming hardware. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since a few large buyers drive much of the volume.
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Nachrichten zu Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)
Analysen zu Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)
|24.01.25
|Texas Instruments Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.24
|Texas Instruments Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.24
|Texas Instruments Buy
|UBS AG
|24.01.25
|Texas Instruments Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.24
|Texas Instruments Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.24
|Texas Instruments Buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.24
|Texas Instruments Buy
|UBS AG
|24.01.25
|Texas Instruments Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.10.24
|Texas Instruments Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|474,85
|6,35%
|Texas Instruments Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.20 Shs
|83 375,00
|-0,74%
|Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)
|225,15
|-0,60%
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