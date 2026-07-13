HubSpot Aktie
WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009
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13.07.2026 15:08:01
Agilysys vs. HubSpot: Which Software Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Software investors seeking growth in 2026 often weigh specialized vertical platforms against broad horizontal suites. Here’s a comparison of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to see which offers the better opportunity today.Agilysys serves the niche hospitality market with end-to-end property management tools. HubSpot targets businesses with a wide-reaching CRM and marketing platform. Both companies are successfully moving toward increased profitability while leveraging new artificial intelligence features to keep their customers engaged and loyal in an evolving digital landscape.Agilysys sells a specialized suite of software tools specifically for the hospitality industry, including property management, point-of-sale, and inventory systems. The company serves diverse clients such as MGM Resorts International and Hilton Worldwide to help them manage guest experiences and back-office operations. Because no single client accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, the business avoids heavy reliance on any one major contract.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu HubSpot Inc
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)