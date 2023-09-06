Alcon Announces its Largest-Ever Scientific Program at the 41st Congress of the ESCRS, Showcasing New Data and Innovation to Support Ophthalmic Surgical Teams

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present a robust lineup of scientific data at the 41st Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), happening 8-12 Sept. in Vienna, Austria. Alcon will showcase product updates that deliver patient outcomes and operational efficiencies for ophthalmologists and staff, and host events with surgeons sharing their real-world experiences with Alcon’s innovation, at booth #B201. For every attendee’s badge scanned at the Alcon booth, Alcon will further its commitment to environmental sustainability by funding the collection and recycling of 50 plastic bottles in coastal communities as part of its ongoing Plastic Bank partnership. Alcon ESCRS event information and registration is available at MyAlconatESCRS.com.

"Alcon is driven by our purpose to help people see brilliantly. Introducing cutting-edge innovation and breakthrough technology has helped us bring our purpose to life for more than 75 years,” said Sunil Vasanth, VP, Europe Surgical Franchise, Alcon. "As the leading eye care device company, we are proud to share new data and information that will help surgeons achieve brilliant outcomes.”

Timed with ESCRS, Alcon will also expand its Global Medical Affairs website, www.AlconScience.com, to now support eye care professionals in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, U.K. and the U.S. AlconScience.com consolidates information about Alcon’s scientific, academic and related activities into one portal. Visitors may download clinical science publications, submit grant applications for Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs) and apply for independent medical education support, among other activities.

Data bolsters efficacy of Alcon’s surgical portfolio offerings*

Leading experts will present scientific abstracts and papers based on their experiences with Alcon’s innovation, including an exploratory, randomized, parallel group study evaluating the impact of cataract surgery and IOL implantation using the Centurion® Vision System with Active Fluidics™ and Active Sentry® handpiece on intraocular pressure (IOP).2 'Evaluation of early changes of the anterior vitreous interface after cataract surgery, using low pressure settings determined by OCT,’ Dr. Hugo Scarfone (Argentina), Fri., 8 Sept. (on-demand e-poster session).

Additional studies of note include:

‘A comparative evaluation of two extended depth-of-focus intraocular lenses (EDOFs) in cataract surgery: results of a prospective randomized trial,’ Dr. Maria Mazzoni (Italy), Fri., 8 Sept., (on-demand e-poster session) 3

‘Visual performance and patient reported visual disturbances with two presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses; a randomized bilateral study,’ Dr. Satish Modi (United States), Tues., 12 Sept., 08:30-08:36 CEST 4

‘Femtosecond-laser assisted myopic LASIK customized by automated ray-tracing calculation of low and high order aberrations: a prospective, international multicenter, post-market study,’ Dr. John Kanellopoulos (Greece), Mon., 11 Sept., 09:42-09:48 CEST5

Alcon to host a number of events during ESCRS

As part of the official ESCRS scientific program, Alcon will host three satellite symposia and a number of booth talks. Symposia will cover topics of interest such as the evolving role of digital and 3D visualization, the clinical impact of IOP, astigmatism management, and IOL selection based on patients’ needs and expectations. At our booth talks, renowned surgeons will share their experiences and best practices for cataract surgery—covering topics on equipment ecosystem connectivity with the Alcon Vision Suite, IOL options and selection, and benefits of surgery at more physiologic IOP. Speaker information and details on these events are available at MyAlconatESCRS.com.

Alcon continues to demonstrate leadership in surgical ophthalmology through additional sponsorship initiatives

Alcon is again a platinum sponsor for the ESCRS iNovation Day on Fri., 8 Sept., where experts from around the world will discuss urgent clinical needs and barriers to success in anterior segment care.

Alcon will sponsor three near-live surgery sessions on Sat., 9 Sept., from 14:00-16:00. Mr. Bruce Allan (UK), Prof. Dr. Rudy Nuijts (Netherlands) and Dr. Vincenzo Maurino (UK) will perform cataract surgery with the Alcon Vision Suite and Alcon IOLs.

Alcon is proud to join the ESCRS in taking a bold stand for sustainability. Check out Alcon’s 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report to learn more about the company’s ongoing ESG initiatives and progress.

For more details on all Alcon ESCRS activities, click here.

Please refer to relevant products DFU or Operator’s manuals for complete list of indications, contraindications and warnings.

Products mentioned may not be approved in all markets; please reach out to your Alcon Rep for questions about availability in your local market.

This content is intended for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) only. Please note that product-related promotion of Medical Devices to non-HCPs may be subject to restrictions based on local rules and regulations.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

*These investigator-initiated studies were supported by Alcon.

References

Alcon. Data on File. 2023. Scarfone H, et. al. Evaluation of Early Changes of the Anterior Vitreous Interface after Cataract Surgery, Using Low Pressure Settings Determined by OCT. Presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) Annual Meeting; 8-12 Sept, 2023; Vienna, Austria. Mazzoni M, et. al. A Comparative Evaluation of Two Extended Depth-of-Focus Intraocular Lenses (EDOFs) in Cataract Surgery: Results of a Prospective Randomized Trial. Presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) Annual Meeting; 8-12 Sept, 2023; Vienna, Austria. Modi S, et. al. Visual Performance and Patient Reported Visual Disturbances with Two Presbyopia-Correcting Intraocular Lenses; A Randomized Bilateral Study. Presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) Annual Meeting; 8-12 Sept, 2023; Vienna, Austria. Kanellopoulos J, et. al. Femtosecond-Laser Assisted Myopic LASIK Customized by Automated Ray-Tracing Calculation of Low and High Order Aberrations: A Prospective, International Multicenter, Post-Market Study. Presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) Annual Meeting; 8-12 Sept, 2023; Vienna, Austria.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906464858/en/