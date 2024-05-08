Alcon Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Alcon Inc. (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the approval of all proposed binding resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

A total of 326,707,870 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 each, representing an aggregate nominal value of CHF 13,068,314.80, were represented at today's AGM.

Shareholders re-elected F. Michael Ball as member and Chair of the Board of Directors, and the other members of the Board who all stood for re-election, namely Lynn Bleil, Raquel Bono, Arthur Cummings, David Endicott, Thomas Glanzmann, D. Keith Grossman, Scott Maw, Karen May, Ines Pöschel and Dieter Spälti, for a term of one year.

In addition, shareholders re-elected Thomas Glanzmann, Karen May, Scott Maw and Ines Pöschel to form the Compensation Committee for a period of one year.

Discharge was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Committee for the 2023 financial year.

In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office ending at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, and the Executive Committee for 2025 financial year.

Shareholders also accepted the 2023 Non-Financial Matters Report in a non-binding, consultative vote.

Additionally, the 2023 Compensation Report was not accepted in a consultative, non-binding vote.

Alcon shareholders approved the operating and financial review of Alcon Inc., the annual financial statements of Alcon Inc. and the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

Shareholders also approved that a gross dividend of CHF 0.24 per dividend-bearing share be declared, and that, after appropriation of the proposed dividend, the remaining amount of available earnings be carried forward.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers SA, Geneva, was re-elected as statutory auditors for the 2024 financial year. Hartmann Dreyer Attorneys-at-Law was also re-elected as the independent representative for a term of one year extending until the 2025 AGM.

