Alcon Showcases Cloud-based Planning and World-class Digital Technologies During AAO 2023

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will continue to demonstrate the company’s commitment to Eye Care Professionals and patients by providing connected equipment ecosystems via its digital innovation efforts at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2023 annual meeting. Ophthalmologists, surgical staff, researchers, and industry leaders will have the opportunity to experience Alcon’s latest digital offerings and participate in additional Alcon events during the conference. Alcon AAO event information and registration is available at MyAlconatAAO.com.

With the full, U.S. commercial availability of SMARTCataract, Alcon furthers its position as a leader in surgical ophthalmology. SMARTCataract, the first application in Alcon’s comprehensive cloud-based platform uniquely designed for surgical ophthalmic practices, is rolling out to surgeons across the U.S.1-4 With SMARTCataract, ophthalmic practices have the opportunity for seamless connectivity by linking data systems and diagnostic devices, including the ARGOS® Biometer with Image Guidance, with cataract surgical equipment, including LenSx® Femtosecond Laser and LuxOR® Revalia™ Ophthalmic Microscope.

SMARTCataract has demonstrated significant time savings delivered during the cataract evaluation, planning process, operating room (OR) and postoperative (post-op) workflow for cataract patients.5 Time savings with SMARTCataract has ranged from 4.3 mins versus traditional methods (for non-astigmatic non-post-refractive patients) and 13.8 mins versus traditional methods (for post-refractive patients).5 Positive surgeon feedback has continued as the product has begun its official rollout.

"With SMARTCataract, my staff and I are spending less time on manual data entry and surgical planning, ultimately helping us to operate with greater efficiency than ever before,” said Eric Jennings, MD at Woolfson Eye Institute.* "I use the platform to seamlessly connect data across biometric instruments, cutting down the time needed to transfer information from one piece of equipment to the next. In doing so, it can remove the opportunity for transcription error and allows us to operate with greater confidence in our surgical outcomes for our patients.”

Alcon will further showcase its digital, customer-centric technology at AAO. Demos at booth #639 will highlight the connectivity of data systems, diagnostic devices and surgical equipment that drive efficiencies. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

Experience cloud-based planning for cataract surgery, including with 3D digital image guidance on the recently available NGENUITY ® 1.5

1.5 Participate in insertion demos using Alcon implantables, including Hydrus ® Microstent and Alcon intraocular lenses (IOLs)

Microstent and Alcon intraocular lenses (IOLs) Interact in a virtual, high-fidelity operating room environment with Alcon Fidelis™ Virtual Reality (VR) Ophthalmic Surgical Simulator, Alcon’s virtual reality ophthalmic surgical simulator

Experience Alcon Custom Pak® Designer, an easy-to-use and efficient digital solution for ordering the market leader in ophthalmic procedure packs

"From our extensive portfolio of world-class IOLs to our cloud-connected offerings, we remain committed to advancing the field of ophthalmology,” said Jim Di Filippo, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Surgical at Alcon. "Events like AAO are important opportunities for us to showcase our latest innovation, especially when it comes to our integrated ecosystem of connected equipment, which is underpinned by the goals of improving practice efficiency and patient outcomes.”

Data highlights the benefits of Alcon surgical ophthalmic products, including its industry-leading refractive and surgical glaucoma innovations. These key studies include:

Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of the Hydrus Microstent for patients with mild to moderate Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma in Canada, Presented by Isra Hussein, BSc (On Demand, e-Poster) 6

International Multicenter, Prospective, myopic Femtosecond-laser assisted myopic LASIK, customized by automated ray-tracing calculation of low and high order aberrations, Presented by John Kanellopoulous, MD (November 4, 3:00-3:30 p.m.) 7

Enhancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Ophthalmic Clinical Trials, Presented by Lydia Gateri, MS (On Demand, e-Poster) 8

Phacoemulsification at High IOP and Physiologic IOP: Impact on Anterior and Posterior Segment Physiology, Presented by Dr. Matthew Rauen (On Demand, e-Poster) 9

Comparison of Visual Outcomes and Quality of Life Following Topography-Guided LASIK with Novel GIS-Software Versus Wavefront Optimized LASIK. Poster Presentation, Presented by Elise Reid & Dr. Daniel Terveen (November 4, 11:06-11:12 a.m.) 10

Prediction of centration and tilt of IOL using pre-operative lens images obtained with anterior segment OCT, Presented by Dr. Naoyuki Maeda (On Demand, e-Poster)11

Alcon to host peer-to-peer events, highlighting best practice sharing. Notable events featuring several key industry leaders include:

Steven M. Podos Colloquium , sponsored by the Alcon Research Institute, will discuss Disruptive Innovations in Cataract Surgery. Moderated by Mark Humayun, MD, and Terry Kim, MD. Friday, November 3 from 4:30-9:00 p.m. at the Palace Hotel, Gold Room

, sponsored by the Alcon Research Institute, will discuss Disruptive Innovations in Cataract Surgery. Moderated by Mark Humayun, MD, and Terry Kim, MD. Friday, November 3 from 4:30-9:00 p.m. at the Palace Hotel, Gold Room Rivals of Retina: The Surgical Showdown, formerly known as the Retina Film Festival, will be moderated by Donald J. D’Amico, MD, Nina Berrocal, MD, Firas Rahhal, MD, and Christina Weng, MD. The event takes place on Saturday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Yerba Buena Arts & Events Center in the East Garden

Additional educational opportunities and experiences for surgeons will be available at the Alcon booth #639. For more information about the Alcon products and services on display at AAO, please visit MyAlconatAAO.com.

About SMART Solutions

SMART Solutions by Alcon is a comprehensive cloud-based digital health solutions platform designed specifically for ophthalmology practices. Through its SMARTCataract application, it enables automatic evaluation of patient data and surgeon preferences to make optimized recommendations that improve surgical accuracy and help surgeons provide better patient outcomes for the treatment of cataracts. Surgeons and their staff should refer to the equipment product manuals for Important Product Information.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

*Paid consultant of Alcon.

References

