Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
18.12.2025 11:00:00
Alphabet Has Another Hidden Asset, and Its Value Is About to Go to the Moon in 2026
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is best known for Google, which is the most dominant search engine on the planet. Google commands an approximate 90% market share in search, in large part due to the distribution advantages it has. The company owns both the world's leading web browser in Chrome and the No. 1 smartphone operating system in Android.Alphabet also has a search revenue-sharing deal with Apple to be the default search on all its devices. This essentially makes Google the gateway to the internet for most people. Meanwhile, the company monetizes its search engine through the massive global ad network it has created, which can serve everything from global brands to local merchants. It has gained both the trust of users and advertisers, creating a power network effect that is still in place, even as the market shifts due to the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
