Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
29.10.2025 21:12:20
Alphabet Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $34.979 billion, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $26.301 billion, or $2.12 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $102.346 billion from $88.268 billion last year.
Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $34.979 Bln. vs. $26.301 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $102.346 Bln vs. $88.268 Bln last year.
