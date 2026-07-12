Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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12.07.2026 15:35:00

Alphabet vs. Amazon vs. Microsoft: Which Is the Best Cloud Computing Stock to Buy Today?

The stocks of the big three cloud computing companies, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), have had mixed performances in 2026 thus far. Alphabet has led the way with about a 13% return, while Amazon is up nearly 7%, and Microsoft has fallen 20%.All three companies are seeing strong cloud computing growth and are investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to capture the opportunity ahead of them.Let's dig into each stock to see which is the best to buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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