Johnson Controls International Aktie
WKN DE: A2AQCA / ISIN: IE00BY7QL619
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11.11.2026 22:34:22
Amanda And Johnson Controls Start Production At Galleon Forge Two, Dublin
(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Armada and Johnson Controls (JCI) began production at Galleon Forge Two in Dublin, Armada's first European manufacturing facility.
The site has completed its first Leviathan modular data center, which will be delivered to Norway. The facility will manufacture sovereign computing infrastructure for the European market.
Leviathan combines Armada's computing infrastructure and software with Johnson Controls' cooling technology and manufacturing capabilities. Its systems include chillers, coolant distribution units and building controls, using water-saving cooling technology to reduce energy consumption and noise in high-density data centers.
On the NYSE, the shares for Johnson Controls are trading 0.01 percent up at $144.61 in the after hours. The shares closed Wednesday's trading 2.47% up.
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