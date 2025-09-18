Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.09.2025 02:32:10

Amazon Unveils AI-Powered Seller Assistant With Agentic Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has introduced a major update to its Seller Assistant AI, adding agentic capabilities that allow the tool to take action on behalf of third-party merchants with their permission.

The announcement was made at Amazon's annual Accelerate conference for sellers in Seattle. The upgraded Seller Assistant is designed to streamline business operations for sellers, freeing them to focus on product innovation and customer engagement. Beyond answering questions, the tool can now coordinate inventory orders, manage business growth plans, and resolve account issues—helping merchants avoid costly suspensions.

Generative AI has been a growing focus for Amazon, which has already rolled out tools like a product listing generator and ad image/video creators. These tools support more than half of all goods sold on Amazon by third-party sellers.

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's VP of Worldwide Selling Partner Services, shared that 1.3 million sellers have already used its generative AI listing tools, which can produce around 70% of a product listing. He emphasized that Seller Assistant acts as a virtual team of experts in areas like pricing, promotions, and supply chain—functions that small businesses often struggle to manage effectively.

Amazon stated that future updates to Seller Assistant will add even more capabilities based on seller feedback. The tool uses Amazon Bedrock, which allows access to large language models from Amazon, Anthropic, and OpenAI. Currently, Amazon does not plan to charge merchants for using Seller Assistant.

Third-party seller services, including fulfillment and account management, remain a significant revenue driver for Amazon, generating $40.3 billion in the second quarter. The first version of Seller Assistant, initially codenamed Project Amelia, was launched last September to help merchants troubleshoot account issues, plan inventory, and refine listings.

Wednesday, AMZN closed at $231.62, down 1.04%, and currently trades after hours at $231.57, down 0.02% on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

11.09.25 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.08.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.08.25 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.08.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.08.25 Amazon Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 194,12 -1,98% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
14.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.25 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.25 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed senkt den Leitzins: ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt in Grün -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Handel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
In Wien verlief der Handel in ruhigen Bahnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen