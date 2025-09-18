Amazon Unveils AI-Powered Seller Assistant With Agentic Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has introduced a major update to its Seller Assistant AI, adding agentic capabilities that allow the tool to take action on behalf of third-party merchants with their permission.

The announcement was made at Amazon's annual Accelerate conference for sellers in Seattle. The upgraded Seller Assistant is designed to streamline business operations for sellers, freeing them to focus on product innovation and customer engagement. Beyond answering questions, the tool can now coordinate inventory orders, manage business growth plans, and resolve account issues—helping merchants avoid costly suspensions.

Generative AI has been a growing focus for Amazon, which has already rolled out tools like a product listing generator and ad image/video creators. These tools support more than half of all goods sold on Amazon by third-party sellers.

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's VP of Worldwide Selling Partner Services, shared that 1.3 million sellers have already used its generative AI listing tools, which can produce around 70% of a product listing. He emphasized that Seller Assistant acts as a virtual team of experts in areas like pricing, promotions, and supply chain—functions that small businesses often struggle to manage effectively.

Amazon stated that future updates to Seller Assistant will add even more capabilities based on seller feedback. The tool uses Amazon Bedrock, which allows access to large language models from Amazon, Anthropic, and OpenAI. Currently, Amazon does not plan to charge merchants for using Seller Assistant.

Third-party seller services, including fulfillment and account management, remain a significant revenue driver for Amazon, generating $40.3 billion in the second quarter. The first version of Seller Assistant, initially codenamed Project Amelia, was launched last September to help merchants troubleshoot account issues, plan inventory, and refine listings.

