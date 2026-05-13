Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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13.05.2026 18:54:34
Amazon vs. Walmart: AI Is Reshaping the Retail Battlefield
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has dominated the e-commerce market for many years, but Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) still has a commanding presence with its massive physical store base. Amazon’s quarterly revenue has been more lumpy than Walmart’s, but it generates far higher margins thanks to strong growth in non-retail services like cloud computing.What’s becoming more evident is that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping assistants are gaining traction with their customers. The retailer that can better integrate AI into the online shopping experience will have the upper hand over the next decade.Amazon primarily retails consumer products, manufactures electronic devices, and provides cloud computing services globally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Amazon
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|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
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|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|230,80
|0,13%
|Walmart
|111,60
|-0,52%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|10 830,00
|1,21%