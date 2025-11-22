AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
22.11.2025 13:45:00
AMD Beat Estimates, Yet the Stock Slipped: Here's What Wall Street Is Really Worried About
There is no doubt that semiconductor stocks have been some of the most direct beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. While Nvidia has claimed the top spot in the chip realm, peers such as Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have also earned positions in the trillion-dollar club thanks to AI-driven tailwinds.In the background, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has also put on an impressive performance despite being largely overshadowed by its chief rival, Nvidia. In early November, AMD reported financial and operating results for the third quarter. Overall, the report was solid; and yet, Wall Street still found some reasons to sell the stock.Let's break down what's been causing AMD stock to sell off post earnings and assess whether now is an opportunity to buy the dip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
