American Express Announces Plans to Open a New, Nearly 16,000 Square Foot Centurion® Lounge at Salt Lake City International Airport in 2025

Today American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced plans to open a new Centurion® Lounge at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). American Express is the first credit card issuer to announce plans to open a proprietary lounge at SLC. Inspired by Utah’s breathtaking topography, the nearly 16,000 square foot lounge will give eligible Card Members a place to relax, work and enjoy a delicious meal before boarding their flight, an outdoor terrace with views of the Wasatch Mountains, a full bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages1, a full-service coffee bar featuring beans from a local roaster, a dedicated wellness room, and other signature Centurion Lounge amenities. The newly constructed lounge is scheduled to open in the new Concourse B in 2025 as part of Phase 4 of The New SLC Airport Redevelopment program.

"American Express has strong roots in the Salt Lake City community. It’s home to many of our colleagues and Card Members and a popular vacation destination for US and global Card Members” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. "The new Centurion Lounge will give eligible Card Members a taste of what this beautiful destination has to offer and feature premium amenities for all types of travelers.”

"We are thrilled to welcome the Centurion Lounge to The New SLC International Airport,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City International Airport. "Guests will enjoy what promises to be an inviting atmosphere to relax and refresh during their journey. We’re excited to work with American Express to bring this never before seen offering at SLC to life.”

The Centurion Lounge at SLC will feature local design elements and artwork, luxury amenities, and premium food and beverage offerings, including:

An Outdoor Terrace with Picturesque Mountain Views: The outdoor seating area will be equipped with heaters and fans for use year-round, providing guests with views of the airfield and the Wasatch Mountains.

The outdoor seating area will be equipped with heaters and fans for use year-round, providing guests with views of the airfield and the Wasatch Mountains. Delicious Food from an Award-Winning, Resy Chef featuring Fresh, Local Ingredients: Guests will be able to enjoy a hot breakfast, a rotating selection of main courses, sides, salads, and soups throughout the day, and freshly made desserts.

Guests will be able to enjoy a hot breakfast, a rotating selection of main courses, sides, salads, and soups throughout the day, and freshly made desserts. "Blue Roast by American Express” Coffee Bar: A coffee bar with counter service featuring espresso beverages, cold brew, and rotating seasonal specialty coffee drinks from a local roaster.

A coffee bar with counter service featuring espresso beverages, cold brew, and rotating seasonal specialty coffee drinks from a local roaster. Full Bar with Bespoke Cocktail Menu and Wine List: A wide selection of drinks will be available to order from two bars, including a locally inspired cocktail menu featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages designed by Centurion Lounge Mixologist Jim Meehan and a selection of wines hand-picked by Anthony Giglio, Centurion Lounge Wine Director and sommelier.

A wide selection of drinks will be available to order from two bars, including a locally inspired cocktail menu featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages designed by Centurion Lounge Mixologist Jim Meehan and a selection of wines hand-picked by Anthony Giglio, Centurion Lounge Wine Director and sommelier. Comfortable Seating Areas All Types of Travelers: Guests will have a wide range of seating options to choose from, including cozy armchairs, cafe seating and dining banquettes, quiet workspaces, a dedicated wellness room, and more.

A Longstanding Supporter of the Salt Lake City Community

American Express has strong ties to the Salt Lake City area and is committed to continuing to support the local community. The American Express National Bank headquarters is in Sandy, Utah. Since 2019 the American Express Center for Community Development has provided over $500 million in community development loans, investments, and grants to support small business resilience and growth in the state of Utah. Salt Lake City is home to many Card Members and a popular travel destination for those looking to enjoy all that the area has to offer, from world famous ski resorts and national parks to cultural and sporting events. Delta Center, the home of the Utah Jazz NBA franchise and Utah Hockey Club of the NHL, is the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue and part of the American Express Venue Collection™, where eligible Card Members can enjoy on-site benefits including dedicated entrances or fast lanes and 10% off concessions (excluding alcohol) when they use their eligible Card, plus special ticket access to select events (while supplies last).

Meeting More Card Members in More Places Worldwide

With more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer2, the American Express Global Lounge Collection™ is just one of the many ways American Express supports Card Members while they travel. Eligible Card Members have access to more than 1,400 lounges worldwide, including 30 Centurion Lounges.

On August 1 American Express opened a new Centurion Lounge at Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. The new 8,400 square foot lounge, located in Terminal 1, offers the exceptional service American Express is known for and celebrates the warmth of Mexican culture with a locally inspired menu created by renowned chef Jonatan Gómez Luna, who was recently awarded with a Michelin star for his restaurant Le Chique in Cancun. This new menu will be available in early September in all Centurion Lounges in Mexico.

American Express continues to expand and enhance the Centurion Lounge Network with plans to open a new lounge at Haneda Airport (HND) in Tokyo, located on the 4th floor in Terminal 3, in 2025. The lounge will feature décor, artwork, and furnishings that celebrate Japanese philosophy, craftmanship, and artistry and offer sweeping views of the airfield. A Centurion Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey is slated to open in 2026.

Signature Centurion Lounge Amenities

The Centurion Lounges offer signature amenities, including restrooms and a shower suite, a dedicated family restroom with a private area accessible for nursing mothers, private phone or meeting rooms, outlets and USB ports near every seat, access to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and more. A dedicated team of Member Service Professionals are available onsite to assist with Card Member requests, immediate needs or travel-related questions.

1Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

2Based on comparison with other U.S. credit card programs, as of 3/2023

