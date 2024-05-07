07.05.2024 23:25:00

American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock and Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $9,269.44 per share (which is equivalent to $9.26944 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2024.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2024.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company
Location: Global

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Express Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs 17 144,00 -0,73% American Express Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
American Express Co. 217,75 0,16% American Express Co.

