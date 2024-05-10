|
10.05.2024 23:39:00
American Express to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.
On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Mr. Squeri will address questions relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 2:30 p.m. (ET).
On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Le Caillec will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference. Mr. Le Caillec will address questions relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 8:45 a.m. (ET).
Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.
The above-referenced discussions may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240510660992/en/
