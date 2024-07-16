|
16.07.2024 12:52:01
AngioDynamics Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$13.449 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$21.467 million, or -$0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, AngioDynamics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.251 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.1% to $70.980 million from $91.074 million last year.
AngioDynamics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$13.449 Mln. vs. -$21.467 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.33 vs. -$0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $70.980 Mln vs. $91.074 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AngioDynamics Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AngioDynamics Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AngioDynamics Inc.
|6,75
|26,17%