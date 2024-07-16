16.07.2024 12:52:01

AngioDynamics Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$13.449 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$21.467 million, or -$0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AngioDynamics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.251 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.1% to $70.980 million from $91.074 million last year.

AngioDynamics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$13.449 Mln. vs. -$21.467 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.33 vs. -$0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $70.980 Mln vs. $91.074 Mln last year.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

AngioDynamics Inc. 6,75 26,17% AngioDynamics Inc.

