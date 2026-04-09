Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

The shareholders of Komax Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting held at the KKL Lucerne on 9 April 2026. They confirmed Andreas Häberli as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-elected all other members standing for election.

207 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG at the Culture and Convention Center Lucerne. They approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals. A total of 55.0% of the share capital was represented.

The shareholders voted for continuity on the Board of Directors and re-elected all six members standing for election: Andreas Häberli as Chairman as well as Annette Heimlicher, Mariel Hoch, Beat Kälin, Daniel Lippuner, and Jürg Werner. The Board of Directors was reduced in size, as David Dean did not stand for re-election due to the 12-year term limit and was not replaced. Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude for his dedicated service in driving the company’s development during a period of strong growth but also of significant challenges. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, Andreas Häberli also thanked Matijas Meyer for his extraordinary commitment to the Komax Group. He has had a lasting impact on the development of the company over the past 19 years, the last eleven of which he served as CEO until the end of March 2026.

Andreas Häberli explained the successful measures taken to reduce costs in a challenging market environment characterized, in particular, by the weak European automotive industry, the strong Swiss franc, and geopolitical uncertainties. He showed how the cost base was sustainably reduced by CHF 25 million and how the Komax Group started the new year well prepared.

The detailed voting results can be found in the appendix below.