Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-

Komax Aktie

Komax für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907324 / ISIN: CH0010702154

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.04.2026 20:03:24

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

09.04.2026 / 20:03 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 9 April 2026

Media release

The shareholders of Komax Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting held at the KKL Lucerne on 9 April 2026. They confirmed Andreas Häberli as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-elected all other members standing for election.

207 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG at the Culture and Convention Center Lucerne. They approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals. A total of 55.0% of the share capital was represented.

The shareholders voted for continuity on the Board of Directors and re-elected all six members standing for election: Andreas Häberli as Chairman as well as Annette Heimlicher, Mariel Hoch, Beat Kälin, Daniel Lippuner, and Jürg Werner. The Board of Directors was reduced in size, as David Dean did not stand for re-election due to the 12-year term limit and was not replaced. Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude for his dedicated service in driving the company’s development during a period of strong growth but also of significant challenges. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, Andreas Häberli also thanked Matijas Meyer for his extraordinary commitment to the Komax Group. He has had a lasting impact on the development of the company over the past 19 years, the last eleven of which he served as CEO until the end of March 2026.

Andreas Häberli explained the successful measures taken to reduce costs in a challenging market environment characterized, in particular, by the weak European automotive industry, the strong Swiss franc, and geopolitical uncertainties. He showed how the cost base was sustainably reduced by CHF 25 million and how the Komax Group started the new year well prepared.  

The detailed voting results can be found in the appendix below. 

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3,100 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: www.komaxgroup.com/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2306170

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306170  09.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Komax AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Komax AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Komax AG 57,80 0,17% Komax AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: Asiens Börsen im Plus
Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Aufschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen