|
24.04.2024 18:00:17
Annual Report 2023 - HLEE Group with stable result in 2023 financial year
|
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Pratteln, April 24, 2024
Annual Report 2023
HLEE Group with stable result in 2023 financial year
Development of operating segments in 2023
Film segment:
Ten movies were released in German theaters in the 2023 reporting year, including “Rehragout-Rendezvous” from the successful Eberhofer series, “Manta Manta – Zwoter Teil” and “Sonne und Beton”. These titles all made it into the top 20 most successful movies released in Germany in 2023.
In license trading/TV exploitation, licenses were again sold for several in-house and third-party productions, with established and also new partners, in 2023 as well. The premiere broadcasts of “Guglhupfgeschwader” and “Contra” scored high market shares.
Sports and Events segment
In the Sports and Events segment, TEAM Marketing AG experienced a strong start to its sales operations on both the media and the sponsorship sides and renewed several key partnerships early on.
In the reporting year, Sport1 Medien AG focused on optimizing its portfolio of rights, improving and creating new digital content and marketing environments in addition to cross-platform content exploitation, networking and capitalization. SPORT1 scored record viewer numbers for the broadcast of the World Darts Championship.
Highlight Event AG’s business activities focused on the intensive support and realization of the agreements with the main sponsors of the Vienna Philharmonic and the Eurovision Song Contest, as well as the sale of additional sponsorship rights for the Eurovision Song Contest. The contract with the Vienna Philharmonic was also extended early until 2032.
Outlook for 2024
With the market situation still uncertain due to developments in Inflation and the effects of the Ukraine crisis and the conflict in the Middle East, the Board of Directors cannot rule out an impact on the operating activities of the HLEE Group.
The Board of Directors, as in the previous year, is monitoring the current situation in the current year and regularly reviewing the measures taken.
However, the HLEE Group was able to lay a good foundation for the 2024 film segment with the production of various titles in fiscal year 2023 and plans to release twelve productions, including “Chantal im Märchenland”, “September 5”, “In the Lost Lands”, “Hagen” and “Der Spitzname”. This offering will continue the high quality that the Group has already demonstrated with its top 20 productions in 2023.
In the Sport and Event segment too, the marketing of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League rights, optimal content utilization and distribution via SPORT1 and the strengthening of the portfolio through the acquisition of new rights should enable the Group to further expand its stable and economically successful business activities and secure more growth potential for the future.
There will be an adjustment to the management team of the HLEE Group in 2024. Peter von Büren, long-standing CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of HLEE, will retire from the management team on June 30, 2024. However, he will stand for re-election as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of HLEE at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. As his successor, the Board of Directors of HLEE has appointed Hasan Dilsiz, the former long-standing Director of Group Finance, as the new CFO and member of the management team effective from July 1, 2024.
The Annual General Meeting for fiscal 2023 is scheduled to take place on 28 June 2024. The detailed 2023 Annual Report is available at https://www.hlee.ch/en/Interim-reports.
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln, Switzerland
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
info@hlee.ch
https://www.hlee.ch
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1888487
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1888487 24-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Highlight Event and Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Highlight Event and Entertainment AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|17,40
|-2,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Anleger in Verkaufslaune -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.