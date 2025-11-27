ASMALLWORLD AG invites shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting

ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Capital Increase

ASMALLWORLD AG today announces the invitation to a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting on December 19, 2025. The Board of Directors is proposing to shareholders that the capital structure be made more flexible in order to make the best possible use of strategic growth options and financing options.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on 19 December 2025 at 09:30 a.m. and, in accordance with Art. 11 of the Articles of Association, will be held exclusively in virtual form via the www.gvote.ch platform.

The Board of Directors submits the following proposals to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Maximum expansion of the capital band The Board of Directors proposes that Article 3a of the Articles of Association be amended. The capital band is to be extended to the legally permissible maximum.

New lower limit: CHF 7,230,729.00

CHF 7,230,729.00 New upper limit: CHF 21,692,185.00

CHF 21,692,185.00 Authorisation: The Board of Directors is to be authorised to increase or decrease the share capital at will within this range until 30 November 2030. This corresponds to a maximum issue of up to 7,230,728 new registered shares or the cancellation of the same number of shares.

2. Increase in conditional capital for participation programmes The Board of Directors proposes an increase in conditional capital in accordance with Article 3b of the Articles of Association.

Increase: By CHF 2,820,485.00 to CHF 4,820,485.00 .

By CHF 2,820,485.00 to CHF . In addition, the formal requirement for exercising options (in writing or by e-mail) will be updated.

3. Increase in conditional capital for financing purposes The Board of Directors proposes an increase in conditional capital in accordance with Art. 3c of the Articles of Association.

Increase: By CHF 1,410,242.00 to CHF 2,410,242.00 .

By CHF 1,410,242.00 to . This capital is used to service convertible bonds, options or similar financial instruments.

The invitations, including personal access data for the electronic voting platform, will be sent by post to shareholders registered in the share register by 1 December 2025. Electronic voting will be possible from 29 November 2025.

The full invitation with the detailed wording of the amendments to the Articles of Association is available on the Company's website at www.asmallworldag.com/financial-reports.

The invitation will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) on 28 November 2025 and is also available on the company's website: www.asmallworldag.com/financial-reports

This press release can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

