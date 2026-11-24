On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) raised its full-year earnings outlook following double-digit profit growth across its primary operating units. Long-term investors benefit when high-margin protection programs scale through multiyear partnerships. These programs generate predictable cash flows that fund ongoing share repurchases. Three key takeaways from management's presentation highlight the forces driving this business forward.

Assurant's Connected Living segment, which provides protection plans for mobile phones and consumer electronics, expanded as customers kept devices longer. The company processed 22 million devices annually through its reverse logistics business, which manages returns and trade-ins for mobile carriers. High device counts keep unit costs low and widen the company's cost advantage over smaller rivals.

In its Global Housing segment, Assurant relies heavily on lender-placed insurance, which provides mandatory property coverage when a homeowner's policy lapses. Adding 2.6 million loans from Freedom Mortgage raised the total number of tracked accounts to 34 million. Deep software connections with mortgage servicers create high switching costs that protect these recurring revenue streams.

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