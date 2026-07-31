Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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31.07.2026 22:28:01
AST SpaceMobile vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space-Based Network Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The burgeoning space economy offers massive potential for long-term investors. Whether you prefer the satellite broadband focus of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) or the diversified launch services of Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB), deciding which is the better buy is key.AST SpaceMobile aims to build a global cellular network accessible by standard smartphones, while Rocket Lab provides reliable launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing. Both are leaders in the commercialization of space, yet they operate in different niches and carry unique financial profiles that investors must weigh carefully in 2026.AST SpaceMobile builds a space-based cellular network that connects directly to standard smartphones without specialized hardware. It partners with roughly 60 mobile network operators, including AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), to provide global coverage to nearly 3 billion subscribers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though these partnerships are central to its long-term scaling strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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