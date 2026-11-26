On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced record quarterly sales of $272 million, driven by an expanding aerospace backlog and operational recovery in its test segment. Operating leverage, cost reductions, and debt repayments are accelerating bottom-line growth after recent years of industry disruption. Three key takeaways from management's presentation stand out for long-term investors.

The core aerospace business continues to capitalize on the high demand for in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems, which provide passengers with Wi-Fi and power. High aircraft build rates and premium cabin upgrades pushed aerospace backlog to a record $670 million.

After multiyear cost reductions, the test segment returned to profitability as production expanded for the U.S. Army's TS-4549/T radio test program. The defense contract contributed $5.3 million in quarterly sales and is scheduled to double its output by early 2027.

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