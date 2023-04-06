Astronics Corporation Awarded $40 million IDIQ Contract to Support U.S. Marine Corps Handheld Radio Test Sets Program

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that the its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics Test Systems, has been awarded a firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award to produce portable radio test equipment for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Handheld Radio Test Sets program ("HHRTS”).

The contract is for a five-year term and is valued at approximately $40 million. An initial task order is expected to be issued to Astronics in the coming months to be executed over the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

"We believe this award is validation of our innovation and technological expertise in test solutions and are pleased to have been selected for this critical test platform that will likely be in use for many years,” noted Brian Price, Executive Vice President of Astronics Test Systems. "We are also excited about the TS-4549/T radio test program with the U.S. Army, which we believe will be formalized in the coming months. These two programs together are significant wins for Astronics Test Systems, and we expect will be strong contributors to growth in the latter half of 2023 and even more meaningfully in 2024.”

Under the agreement, Astronics will provide portable radio test capability to the Marines, ensuring communication systems operate as designed in remote and forward deployed positions. To win the program, Astronics leveraged technology developed in recent years and built on its recent down select win with the U.S. Army for the TS-4549/T.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

