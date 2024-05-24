|
24.05.2024 15:17:39
Astronics Gets Contracts For Dual-Modem ModMan Valued Up To Approx. $75 Mln
(RTTNews) - Astronics (ATRO) has been awarded contracts from multiple customers for the Astronics Dual-Modem ModMan valued up to approximately $75 million over the next 3 to 5 years. The company expects to receive a series of purchase orders throughout the duration of the contracts.
Mike Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC, said: "Serving as the brains behind our connectivity platform, the ADMM seamlessly manages communication between satellite and cabin wireless access points, ensuring passengers to remain connected reliably. Designed for the future, the modem manager is optimized to leverage both current and emerging network technologies, delivering fast, secure, and reliable IP communications for airline passengers, crew, and operations personnel."
ADMM can be installed in retrofit and OEM applications and includes up to two Satellite Communications modems selected from multiple network providers to create reliability and configurability in an aerospace ModMan.
