Avolta successfully refinances its main bank facility

Avolta successfully refinances its main bank facility

24.10.2024

Avolta has successfully amended and extended its existing Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The amended EUR 2,400 million RCF with maturity in 2029 replaces the EUR 2,750 million RCF expiring in 2027. 

The amended facility contributes positively to Avolta’s well-balanced debt profile and provides additional benefits, including:

  • Reduction of interest expenses of approximately CHF 10 million per annum due to renegotiated margin levels 
  • Extended maturity profile with the amended facility expiring in December 2029, a weighted average maturity of 4.1 years and no material debt maturities before 2026 
  • Current available liquidity position of around CHF 2.1 billion

Commenting on the deal, Avolta CFO Yves Gerster said: "We are very pleased to complete this well over-subscribed refinancing, providing us with greater flexibility and more favorable terms to support our ongoing operational strategies."

Maturity Profile

Note: 1) Post RCF refinancing (reduction of EUR 350m) 
2) Reflects full repayment of remainder of EUR 800m Bond (repaid EUR 393m per mid-October)

