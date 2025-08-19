Avolta Aktie

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

19.08.2025 18:30:14

Avolta will grow its footprint with two new 10-year contracts at Atlanta International Airport, the World's Busiest Airport

Avolta will grow its footprint with two new 10-year contracts at Atlanta International Airport, the World’s Busiest Airport

19.08.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player, announced today that the City of Atlanta has awarded its Hudson brand two 10-year contracts to open 20 new retail stores, including two hybrid concepts, spanning nearly 1,800 m2 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in the United States. As the busiest airport in the world by total passengers, the new contract reinforces the travel retailer’s industry leadership in North America amid continued growth.

This expanded partnership under ATL Skypointe reflects Hudson’s success in securing two distinct retail packages through competitive proposals, each in collaboration with local, certified ACDBE partners. Currently operating around 40 locations at ATL, under the new contract, Hudson will expand its retail offering to feature additional globally recognized lifestyle brands and tech-forward travel essentials.

Further enriching the sense of place at ATL, Hudson will partner with over 200 local small businesses to bring authentic, locally crafted retail products to ATL, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the community via a collection of travel convenience stores created exclusively for the airport. 

Digital will be an essential part of the new shopping experience, with in-store technology such as self-checkout helping to create a frictionless journey for guests. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions. 

“ATL is building a concessions program that reflects the diverse desires and needs of its global audience, and we are honored to be selected as a partner to collaborate on its retail revitalization,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “This opportunity reflects the strong alignment and trust between our two organizations, and we’re committed to delivering a shopping experience that truly serves travelers.”

“Hudson’s expanded presence at ATL marks an exciting new chapter in our concessions program,” said Tyronia Smith, Senior Deputy General Manager for Hartsfield-Jackson. “Their presence aligns with our mission of delivering travelers an unparalleled blend of global brands, innovative retail concepts, and locally inspired offerings that reflect the spirit of Atlanta.”

About Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATL is the first airport in history to serve more than 100 million passengers in one year and continues to top passenger totals worldwide. The Airport boasts an annual direct economic impact of $66 billion in the state. A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, ATL is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering and construction. For more information, visit www.atl.com.
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2186044

 
End of News EQS News Service

2186044  19.08.2025 CET/CEST

