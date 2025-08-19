Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
19.08.2025 18:30:14
Avolta will grow its footprint with two new 10-year contracts at Atlanta International Airport, the World’s Busiest Airport
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player, announced today that the City of Atlanta has awarded its Hudson brand two 10-year contracts to open 20 new retail stores, including two hybrid concepts, spanning nearly 1,800 m2 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in the United States. As the busiest airport in the world by total passengers, the new contract reinforces the travel retailer’s industry leadership in North America amid continued growth.
This expanded partnership under ATL Skypointe reflects Hudson’s success in securing two distinct retail packages through competitive proposals, each in collaboration with local, certified ACDBE partners. Currently operating around 40 locations at ATL, under the new contract, Hudson will expand its retail offering to feature additional globally recognized lifestyle brands and tech-forward travel essentials.
ATL is the first airport in history to serve more than 100 million passengers in one year and continues to top passenger totals worldwide. The Airport boasts an annual direct economic impact of $66 billion in the state. A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, ATL is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering and construction. For more information, visit www.atl.com.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2186044
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2186044 19.08.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avolta (ex Dufry)
|49,30
|1,07%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump will Gipfeltreffen mit Putin und Selenskyj: ATX schließlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex machte am zweiten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne. An der Wall Street lässt sich am Dienstag kein einheitlicher Handelstag beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag nach unten.