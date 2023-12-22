|
22.12.2023 01:58:11
AZN :FDA Oks Wainua For Treatment Of Polyneuropathy Of Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) Wainua or eplontersen for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults, commonly referred to as hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN. Wainua is the only approved medicine for the treatment of ATTRv-PN that can be self-administered via an auto-injector, the companies said in a statement.
IONS closed Thursday's regular trading at $49.11 up $0.78 or 1.61%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $3.44 or 7.00%.
The approval was based on the positive 35-week interim analysis from the Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study which showed patients treated with Wainua demonstrated consistent and sustained benefit on the co-primary endpoints of serum transthyretin (TTR) concentration and neuropathy impairment measured by modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7, and key secondary endpoint of quality of life on the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy.
ATTRv-PN is a debilitating disease that leads to peripheral nerve damage with motor disability within five years of diagnosis and, without treatment, is generally fatal within a decade. WAINUA is a ligand-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide medicine designed to reduce the production of TTR protein at its source.
Wainua will be available in the U.S. in January 2024.
As part of a global development and commercialization agreement, AstraZeneca and Ionis will commercialize Wainua for the treatment of ATTRv-PN in the U.S. and are seeking regulatory approval in Europe and other parts of the world. The agreement was recently expanded to include exclusive rights for AstraZeneca to commercialize Wainua in Latin America in addition to all other countries outside the U.S. Wainua was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and in the EU for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR).
Eplontersen is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 CARDIO-TTRansform study for transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a systemic, progressive and fatal condition that typically leads to progressive heart failure and often death within three-to-five years from disease onset. The CARDIO-TTRansform Phase 3 study is fully enrolled with more than 1,400 patients.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.23
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start des Mittwochshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Icosavax-Aktie auf Höhenflug, AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: AstraZeneca greift bei Icosavax zu (Dow Jones)
|
27.11.23
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.23
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.23
|NASDAQ-Handel So performt der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.23
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.23
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)
|60,50
|0,00%
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
|44,26
|-3,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen fester in den Feierabend -- ATX dreht zum Handelsschluss ins Plus -- DAX-Anleger nehmen letztlich Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag zum Handelsende in die Gewinnzone drehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten Verkäufe das Bild. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag freundlich. In Asien entwickelten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.