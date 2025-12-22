Baker Hughes Gets Full Notice To Proceed For Commonwealth LNG Project

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), an energy technology company, on Monday said it has received a Full Notice to Proceed from Technip Energies to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Commonwealth LNG's 9.5 million tonnes per annum export facility under development in Cameron, Louisiana.

The award covers the supply of six refrigerant turbo compressors, featuring LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbines paired with centrifugal compressors. Baker Hughes said the equipment will support the development of the state-of-the-art LNG export facility, which is designed to meet rising global demand for reliable, lower-carbon liquefied natural gas.

The LM9000 gas turbine is the most efficient in its class, with more than 44% efficiency under ISO conditions, and is designed to support high availability, simplified maintenance, and faster installation and commissioning.

"This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global-scale LNG project," said Caturus Chief Executive Officer David Lawler.

"Building on our long-standing relationship with Baker Hughes, this award for critical liquefaction equipment marks another significant milestone in advancing the Commonwealth LNG project toward its final investment decision," said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.

On Friday, Baker Hughes shares closed at $44.71, up 0.54%.