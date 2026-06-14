Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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14.06.2026 16:15:00
Bargain Alert: This Tech Stock's Bold AI Strategy Could Unlock Explosive Upside
Meta (NASDAQ: META) is spending aggressively on AI, but the real question is whether its MTIA chip program can turn rising infrastructure costs into a long-term efficiency advantage. If Meta gains more control over ranking, recommendations, advertising, and generative AI workloads, today's massive bill could become a very different story.Stock prices used were the market prices of June 8, 2026. The video was published on June 12, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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