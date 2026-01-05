Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
05.01.2026 20:30:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Applied Digital vs. Nebius
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) represent two distinct investment options in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. Applied Digital builds data center campuses for cloud, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) companies. Nebius provides cloud-based AI infrastructure services for a wide range of industries.Both stocks have more than tripled over the past 12 months. Let's review their business models, growth rates, and valuations to determine if either of these hot AI plays is still worth buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
06.01.26
