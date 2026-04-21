Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.04.2026 19:15:00

Better Buy: CoreWeave vs. Nebius Stock

Two of the fastest-growing stocks in the entire market are Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Both of these players are neocloud companies, cloud computing companies that specialize in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Clearly, right now is a perfect time to be in this industry, and both of these companies are taking advantage of it by capturing customers and securing partners for years to come.But which one is the better investment? Let's take a look at their business models, financials, and valuation to determine which is the better stock pick.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoreWeave

mehr Nachrichten