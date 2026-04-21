Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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21.04.2026 19:15:00
Better Buy: CoreWeave vs. Nebius Stock
Two of the fastest-growing stocks in the entire market are Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Both of these players are neocloud companies, cloud computing companies that specialize in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Clearly, right now is a perfect time to be in this industry, and both of these companies are taking advantage of it by capturing customers and securing partners for years to come.But which one is the better investment? Let's take a look at their business models, financials, and valuation to determine which is the better stock pick.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26