Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
08.07.2026 04:00:00
Better Buy: SpaceX vs. These 2 AI Stocks
After its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) and follow-up bond offering, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) now has more than $100 billion in fresh capital to deploy. Expect this cash to be deployed quickly. SpaceX is currently losing money at a record pace, and growth will be its best path to profitability. In total, SpaceX believes its total addressable growth opportunities are valued at an astounding $28.5 trillion. "We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," the company claimed in its IPO prospectus. More than 90% of that total growth opportunity centers exclusively on one area: artificial intelligence (AI).While many members of the general public still think of SpaceX as a space company, its IPO prospectus makes clear that SpaceX is a legitimate AI stock. If its AI bets don't take off, it will be very hard for SpaceX to justify its current $2 trillion valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|345,25
|-2,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Mittwoch ab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.