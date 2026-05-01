Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
01.05.2026 06:00:00
Better Buy: Walmart or Costco Stock
It's often during the most challenging times when you can see who the winners really are, in any space. In retail, that means tough economies, and specifically inflation.Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are both demonstrating resilience in this tricky climate. Which one is the better buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmart
|
30.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26