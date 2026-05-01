Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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01.05.2026 06:00:00

Better Buy: Walmart or Costco Stock

It's often during the most challenging times when you can see who the winners really are, in any space. In retail, that means tough economies, and specifically inflation.Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are both demonstrating resilience in this tricky climate. Which one is the better buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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