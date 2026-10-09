Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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09.10.2026 19:24:33
Better High-Growth AI Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Palantir Technologies
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) offer distinct ways to play the AI software revolution. Choosing between them requires weighing the resilience of an established cybersecurity leader against the rapid acceleration of a dominant data analytics platform.
CrowdStrike focuses on protecting endpoints through its AI-native Falcon platform, while Palantir helps organizations use AI to integrate data and drive critical decisions. As both companies compete for enterprise and government contracts, investors must decide which business model offers more durability in a rapidly evolving market for advanced software solutions.
CrowdStrike provides AI-native cybersecurity through its cloud-based Falcon platform. It protects endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads for thousands of organizations worldwide. The company relies on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for essential infrastructure and recently introduced commitment packages to retain customers following a botched software update in 2024.
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Analysen zu Palantir
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CrowdStrike
|245,45
|4,67%
|Palantir
|186,50
|5,17%
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