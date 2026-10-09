Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.10.2026 19:24:33

Better High-Growth AI Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Palantir Technologies

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) offer distinct ways to play the AI software revolution. Choosing between them requires weighing the resilience of an established cybersecurity leader against the rapid acceleration of a dominant data analytics platform.

CrowdStrike focuses on protecting endpoints through its AI-native Falcon platform, while Palantir helps organizations use AI to integrate data and drive critical decisions. As both companies compete for enterprise and government contracts, investors must decide which business model offers more durability in a rapidly evolving market for advanced software solutions.

CrowdStrike provides AI-native cybersecurity through its cloud-based Falcon platform. It protects endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads for thousands of organizations worldwide. The company relies on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for essential infrastructure and recently introduced commitment packages to retain customers following a botched software update in 2024.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Palantir

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CrowdStrike 245,45 4,67% CrowdStrike
Palantir 186,50 5,17% Palantir

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen