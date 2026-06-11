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WKN DE: A40THY / ISIN: JP3629270004
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11.06.2026 16:10:27
Better Returns, Lower Risk: Invesco Aerospace ETF Tops Jets ETF
Flight or fight? In looking at your investment portfolio, you have the choice of both.Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:PPA) offers broad exposure to defense contractors and aerospace manufacturing with lower historical volatility, while U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEMKT:JETS) provides a pure-play, more concentrated bet on global airline operators.Investors looking for exposure to flight-related industries generally choose between two distinct paths: commercial travel or military defense. While both funds are housed primarily within the industrial sector, their underlying economic drivers differ significantly, ranging from consumer leisure demand and fuel costs to national security budgets and long-term government defense contracts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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