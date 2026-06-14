Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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14.06.2026 13:30:00

Better Stock to Buy Now: Amazon vs. Microsoft

Two of the largest and most important companies in the world are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Both companies rank among the top five largest companies in the world, coming in at fourth and fifth, respectively. However, investors may be torn between which is the better choice.On the surface, they look like completely different businesses, but the more you dig, the more you'll find they have in common. But which is the better buy? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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