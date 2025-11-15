Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

"Big Short" Money Manager Michael Burry Just Bet Against Nvidia and Palantir. Is He Calling the Top of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom?

Michael Burry is one of the most intriguing characters in modern financial history. His claim to fame is that he was one of the first investors to sound the alarm that the subprime mortgage crisis was coming, prior to its implosion in 2007 and 2008 -- a financial meltdown that ultimately triggered the Great Recession.Seemingly overnight, Burry and his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, gained celebrity among the "smart money" on Wall Street. With that in mind, it's not surprising that he still has the influence to move the capital markets.According to Scion's latest 13F filing, Burry has found his new big short(s): semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and data mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). During the third quarter, Burry purchased put options on both -- bets that each stock will decline in value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
