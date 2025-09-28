Syndax Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Syndax Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AFL6 / ISIN: US87164F1057

28.09.2025 07:24:13

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In October 2025

(RTTNews) - September was marked by a couple of notable firsts on the regulatory front.

On September 25, the FDA authorized the marketing of Essilor Stellest eyeglass lenses - the first approved to slow the progression of myopia in children aged 6 to 12. Myopia, or near-sightedness, is a chronic condition affecting roughly 40% of the U.S. population, with rates rising rapidly among children and adolescents.

Just days earlier, on September 19, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Stealth Biotherapeutics' Forzinity, which becomes the first-ever treatment for the life-threatening mitochondrial disorder, Barth syndrome.

Meanwhile, the most commonly used analgesic, acetaminophen (Tylenol), found itself under renewed scrutiny, as the FDA, on September 22, initiated the process of updating its labeling to warn of the potential association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism and ADHD in children.

Let us now shift our attention to take a look at the drugs currently awaiting FDA approval decisions in October.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach neuen Pharmazöllen reagieren Anleger auf US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Indizes zum Handelsende stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag im Handelsverlauf in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX zeigte sich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenschluss höher. Anleger in Asien trennten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich von ihren Investments.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

