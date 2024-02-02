Blackbaud Agrees Settlement With FTC Over 2020 Security Incident

(RTTNews) - Software provider Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB), announced on Friday that it has agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over a security incident in 2020, where millions of personal data of customers including their social security and bank account numbers were hacked due to the company's security negligence.

According to FTC, the South Carolina-based company is required to delete customer information that is no longer required for its business, develop a comprehensive information security program, maintain a data retention schedule, and notify the agency in case of similar incidents in the future.

The FTC stated that its order has also prohibited the company from misrepresenting its data security and data retention policies.

The company said that it is not required to pay any financial settlement.

