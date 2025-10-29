Blackbaud Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $47.49 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $18.29 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackbaud Inc reported adjusted earnings of $53.21 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $281.14 million from $286.60 million last year.

Blackbaud Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.49 Mln. vs. $18.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $281.14 Mln vs. $286.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.120 - $1.130 Bln