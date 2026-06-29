Block Aktie
WKN DE: A143D6 / ISIN: US8522341036
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29.06.2026 15:33:25
Block Inc.'s Square Selected By Sherwin-Williams As Payment Partner
(RTTNews) - Square, a subsidiary of Block, Inc. (XYZ), a provider of commercial and financial products, Monday announced that The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the world's largest paint and coatings company, has selected it as the payment solution partner for the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program.
The program connects Sherwin-Williams' network of PRO+ customers with digital tools designed to help grow their businesses and save money through exclusive offers.
With Square, Sherwin-Williams PRO+ customers can send custom estimates and professional invoices, accept a wide range of payment methods including credit and debit cards, ACH bank transfers, and contactless options like Apple Pay and Google Pay, along with managing client relationships through an integrated customer directory and messaging tools, all from Square's single platform.
Sherwin-Williams PRO+ customers in the United States and Canada can discover and access exclusive offers at the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program.
On Friday, XYZ shares closed at $78.78, up 1.38% and in pre-market activity, SHW shares are trading at $343.09, down 0.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.
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